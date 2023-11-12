Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss in public for first time at Eras Tour concert

CBC

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a Jewish school in the city's west end for the second time this week.Police say they received several calls about gunshots near Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal, located on Deacon Road in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, at around 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they say they found bullet impact marks on the building and shell casings on the ground nearby.No one was injured.Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesper