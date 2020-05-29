Taylor Swift takes aim at Donald Trump: 'We will vote you out in November'
When Taylor Swift remained neutral on social media during the 2016 presidential election, many pundits criticized her silence, and some even accused her of being a Trump supporter. But an incendiary new tweet from Swift, who has become more politically vocal over the past two years, has just made it extremely clear to her 86 million Twitter followers where she stands regarding the upcoming election.
