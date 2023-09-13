Taylor Swift and Ice Spice reunite at 2023 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice reunite at 2023 MTV VMAs. Source: Ice Spice
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice reunite at 2023 MTV VMAs. Source: Ice Spice
"To give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," the actor told cohost Joy Behar.
Had she accepted it, Kevin Costner's offer would have provided his soon-to-be ex-wife with an additional $11,791 in child support per month.
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star shared the image on her Instagram Story
Green never looked better.
Kate Winslet debuted her latest movie, “Lee,” to instant Oscar buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar winner produced the film and stars as the famed World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller. In a new Vogue cover story, Winslet details the years-long journey it took to get a movie made about …
Meghan Markle is on her way to meet Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. The Duchess of Sussex was seen at LAX wearing Ulla Johnson pants and a J.Crew sweater
Princess Charlene has spoken candidly about a major family change regarding her eight-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella. Get the details here...
Jennifer Aniston shared an inside glimpse into her vacation with her famous friends on Sunday
Jeopardy! has put into place the final piece of its ever-evolving Season 40 puzzle. Sony Pictures Television on Monday finally made it official, confirming that, yes, Ken Jennings will be standing behind the game show’s iconic lectern when the new, writers’ strike-altered season kicks off tonight. Jennings had been facing pressure to follow co-host Mayim Bialik’s …
That's my jaw on the floor.
“Before social media, the press had control of narratives. Now the public has control of narratives," a crisis PR manager tells Yahoo Entertainment.
She also made herself look six feet tall with one simple styling hack.
Schumer’s post comes days after the couple explained their decision to pen letters asking for leniency in Masterson’s rape sentencing.
After fans captured the "Toxic" singer dancing at a bar in Cabo, Britney Spears took to Instagram to claim she was "embarrassed as hell" by the video.
The "I'm Like A Bird" singer dazzled fans in a silvery off-the-shoulder look.
Shop comfy black jeans starting at $38
Michelle Keegan showcased her flawless physique on Sunday as she modelled a pair of tiny denim shorts and a striped bikini. See summer pictures...
Ethan Hawke made sure he made it to the Toronto International Film Festival in time to see the 'Wildcat' premiere with daughter Maya Hawke
"We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is," the Duchess of Sussex said
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco dropped off their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for their first day of school on Monday - and Princess Charlene wore the most statement trousers for the occasion