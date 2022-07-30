Taylor Pendrith praises Detroit fans, tied for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Taylor Pendrith has a share of the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at -21 with Tony Finau after the third round on Saturday at Detroit Golf Club. Pendrith, who is from just outside of Toronto, had some Canadian fans following him during the round, and said he heard the Canadian National Anthem being played after the second round. He also praised Detroit's golf fans, saying "the whole atmosphere was great and the crowds were awesome."