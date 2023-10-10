Taxi service sparks confusion at CVG
Taxi services at CVG are currently provided by "multiple independent drivers," but spokesperson Mindy Kershner said the days of independent drivers at CVG are coming to an end.
Taxi services at CVG are currently provided by "multiple independent drivers," but spokesperson Mindy Kershner said the days of independent drivers at CVG are coming to an end.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her unmoving form.
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
Jennifer Aniston reveals why her nipples made so many appearances on' Friends' after fans noticed them poking through her top a lot.
Canadian landmarks were lit up in solidarity for Israel on Sunday as the country lashes back at an unprecedented terror attack.
The former president claimed, without evidence, that the Biden administration had "allowed tens of thousands of probable terrorists into this country.”
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
Yoni Asher describes the horror of seeing his wife and children being held hostage by Hamas militants
The former Fox News host cursed live on air and claimed it was "a personal embarrassment" that he'd been friends with the former president for so long.
Israel's military released a video showing its sailors striking and killing Hamas fighters as they approached on motorboats.
On Monday, the White House called out Ronna McDaniel in a statement for her "hideous behavior."
The model, who has taken some time away from work due to her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease, shared an impromptu photoshoot on Instagram over the weekend.
It’s hard to forgive Republicans for ignoring the latest about Trump | Opinion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana made a rare appearance in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, wearing a super cute ponytail - see rare photo
Will we now have to get COVID shots every year like the flu?
The pair won 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2008, and Burke now says of their intense bond: "There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek"
Anna Moneymaker/GettySpecial Counsel Jack Smith chastised former President Donald Trump for his request to postpone the trial in his classified documents case until after the 2024 election, arguing that Trump has no grounds to delay a trial that’s already more than half a year away.“The defendants provide no credible justification to postpone a trial that is still seven months away,” Smith wrote in a point-by-point motion filed on Monday breaking down Trump’s request. “They are fully informed ab
And how to apply the lesson in your own portfolio.
Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has spoken about why her new film Fair Play's period sex scene is so important.
TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East. Protesters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto City Hall on Monday afternoon, many draped in or waving Palestinian flags as the crowd chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,"in a demonstration that w
Time to trench up.