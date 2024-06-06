Tatum & Brown vs Luka & Kyrie, which duo gets it done in the NBA Finals? | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh discuss which NBA Finals duo will have the edge, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown for the Boston Celtics? Or Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving for the Dallas Mavericks? Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

Would you have more confidence in Luka Danic Kyrie Irving in clutch situations, more than anybody on the Celtics, like Jason Tatum and Jalen Brown.

Would you pick those two guys easy?

Right.

And in the postseason, um, I feel like the Boston Celtics are in danger of being the Utah Jazz where they got two really great players that always just, they ran into a buzz saw.

But the problem is the buzz saw is everybody, like everybody seems to beat these Boston Celtics when it comes to winning the overall championship rather than the Utah Jazz going up against Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

This is a situation where maybe the Boston Celtics keep it together with John Stockton and their Karl Malone.

But, um, right now I'm picking the Dallas Mavericks and I feel pretty good about that because of the lack of clutch performance.

Yes, it's been good, but it's been good on the B teams, right?

And then secondly, when we, when we talk about, uh, the, the strength of schedule, I just have a lot better feelings about the Dallas Mavericks.

They've been tested, uh, they have a champion on their side in, in Kyrie Irving.

Um and I just feel like when you look at the Boston Celtics, the pressure is on him and Jason Tatum doesn't have, how do I put this?

He's not an explosive athlete that he can blow by.

You get to the bucket and you know, dunk on you, right.

Jalen Brown is a better athlete.

I'm not saying either guy is a bad athlete, but I'm saying if Anthony Edwards is the line for athleticism as far as blow by you get to the bucket, get, get a bucket.

Jason Tatum and Jalen Brown are like steps behind that.

You know what I mean?

Like there are levels behind that and if your offense, your offensive system isn't creating offense for you, then you've got to be able to do something on your own.

And that is my fear for the Celtics is how are you guys going to create shots that are not driving kick three pointers that are not, we're just gonna stand around the perimeter and create a switch and see what happens there.

That to me is going to be their undoing if it happens, if it's close.

I just, I'm, it's just a weird to me.

A very weird team and you can switch around the point guard, you can switch around the coach, you can switch around all these other different parts, but you don't actually fix anything.

You're just a very good team that could get to the finals, but won't win it.

And then watching this past week when Boston sweeps Dallas or something like that, we gotta sit here and eat some crow.

You know what I mean?

Like, watch out there and say all of that, like, Boston will run a rough shot over Dallas and we gotta sit up somewhere and be like, well, I guess we were wrong.