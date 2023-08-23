Tatis Jr. nabs Burger at home
Fernando Tatis Jr. fires the ball home on a line to throw out Jake Burger trying to score to end the top of the 3rd inning
There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.
The LSU gymnast and TikTok star has been enjoying her downtime ahead of the start of her senior year
Erik Compton allegedly threw his wife's phone in a pool and threw her against a wall, according to Miami-Dade police.
The brand new home is in Broward County.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast. He's combining his two passions to provide extra fuel: Should Knighton achieve Olympic glory, he's treating himself to a black McLaren supercar. One thing he can't speed away from are the inevitable comparisons to retired Jamaican sensation Usain Bolt, which Knighton only welcomes as he gears up for the world championships. Because really, slow and steady is more Knigh
NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players' association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week
From Aitana Bonmati to Colombia’s heroics against Germany, Telegraph Sport look at some of the highlights and lowlights of the tournament and give our awards.
Jason Kelce said his hit on Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was over the line, with the Eagles center saying he got carried away.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry saying he's the greatest point guard of all time.
Earlier in the tournament, India's Praggnanandhaa had defeated the world's second and third ranked players.
Luis Rubiales has since apologized, after initially dismissing uproar over the incident.
Mailloux was charged in Sweden in 2020 for distributing a sexually explicit photo of one of his partners without their consent.
Canadian men's national team coach John Herdman is considered the frontrunner to become the next head coach of Toronto FC.
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier think Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 title win speaks to how stacked bantamweight is.
Israel Adesanya thinks Marc Goddard's stoppage of Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling was fair.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Belt homered on Mike Baumann's first pitch in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Orioles' three-game winning streak and cut their lead in the AL East over second-place Tampa Bay to two games. With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th, Belt hit a liner into the right-field seats for his 14th homer, the third in two g