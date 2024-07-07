Tarik Skubal's career-high 13th strikeout
Tarik Skubal strikes out his 13th and final batter of the game to set a new single-game career-high in his start against the Reds
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
Andy Murray was set to play one final match at Wimbledon, but couldn't play a mixed doubles match when partner Emma Raducanu had to withdraw.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
LaVar Arrington II is following his father's legacy by committing to play linebacker at Penn State.
The Bucs had a nice surprise after Tom Brady retired. But is that success repeatable?
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
The class-action lawsuit also includes six NCAA conferences.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss if Gregg Berhalter’s job is on the line when the USMNT faces off against Uruguay, England’s national team finding a way to survive in the Euro and the mess that is Mexcio’s national team.