Tari Eason sends the shot away

Ole Miss got to within one point of Auburn in the second half before the No. 1 Tigers pulled away.
Oklahoma went 6-7 in 2024 and is 22-17 overall in Venables' three seasons in Norman.
Rhule said: 'I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities' after last year's spring game.
Utah also reportedly receives a future second-round pick and cash in the trade.
With Super Bowl LIX just over a week away, Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab dive into the hot topics Roger Goodell must confront in his State of the League address.
As we get closer to the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares what he's learned through the playoffs.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
The Guardians, Royals and Tigers have taken differing approaches to building off their successful 2024 seasons.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be the top pick, but his odds have gotten longer.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus shares his wishlist for the NBA Trade Deadline.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.