Tari Eason with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
A brutal beat capped the action for the first week of the NCAA tournament.
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
A franchise record fell to Joel Embiid against the Indiana Pacers after a ninth-straight game scoring 30+ points for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
When Kirk Muyres decided to shift from men's team curling to mixed doubles, the upcoming Canadian championship was one of the top events circled on his calendar. Muyres and Laura Walker are striving to qualify for the Olympic trials, and a national title would serve as a key building block in their quest to represent Canada at the 2026 Milan Games. "It shows you where you're at," Muyres said of this week's competition. "Whether you win or lose, it shows you what you need to do to become better."
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
"We'll learn from it and move on," the driver said after what one outlet called a "bonkers meltdown."
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
The pair have finished filming the new season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, but details around their upcoming bout are still unclear
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Giannis Antetokounmpo became the ninth player in NBA history to record a perfect triple-double with 22 points on 100 per cent shooting.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Canada Soccer defended its controversial deal with Canada Soccer Business under questioning on Parliament Hill by the House of Commons heritage committee. The agreement allows the CSB to oversee marketing and broadcasting rights, with an annual payment to Canada Soccer. The arrangement provided Canada Soccer with a guaranteed income while helping fund the Canadian Premier League. But Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane says the governing body is in negotiations to "modernize" the CSB a
Eden Hazard has outlined his desire to stay at Real Madrid next season, despite making just three appearances in LaLiga this term.
It was nearly 18 years since Rafael Nadal was outside the top 10 men's tennis players and the world has become a somewhat different place.