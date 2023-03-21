Tari Eason with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

The Canadian Press

When Kirk Muyres decided to shift from men's team curling to mixed doubles, the upcoming Canadian championship was one of the top events circled on his calendar. Muyres and Laura Walker are striving to qualify for the Olympic trials, and a national title would serve as a key building block in their quest to represent Canada at the 2026 Milan Games. "It shows you where you're at," Muyres said of this week's competition. "Whether you win or lose, it shows you what you need to do to become better."