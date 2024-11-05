Tari Eason with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks
Tari Eason (Houston Rockets) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 11/04/2024
Cooper Flagg and Kon Kneuppel led Duke to a huge opening night win.
Dyson Daniels spent his first two seasons with the Pelicans, though he was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.
Antetokounmpo will miss Monday's game with a right adductor strain.
It hasn't always been pretty, but the Chiefs are 8-0 and remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL.
Juan Soto is expected to decline the Yankees' qualifying offer, which should spark a bidding war to sign the superstar.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
Popovich, 75, wasn't able to coach the Spurs on Saturday when they took on the Timberwolves.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Dodgers’ celebration and parade from last week, the narrative that they bought this title, where they go in 2025 and a few notable MLB offseason moves.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots appear to have found a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways to every game from Week 9 of NFL action.
Luke Getsy was just nine games into his tenure leading the Raiders' offense.
Another week, another game where New York's offense was trying to hide its quarterback, at least until falling behind by multiple scores. That says a lot.
Nix is the first player this season with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown.
Michael Wacha passed on free agency, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Royals.
The former No. 1 draft pick got his third win as an NFL quarterback on Sunday.
Oregon and Georgia remained in the top two spots.
Atlanta becomes one of three MLS teams to force a deciding match in the first round of the playoffs, with three Game 2s still to go.
Chepkirui defeated defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final stretch, while Nageeye pulled ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chabet for the win.