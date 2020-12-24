Taraji P. Henson reveals she contemplated taking her own life amid coronavirus pandemic
Taraji P. Henson is opening up about a "dark moment" she had this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Canadian captain Kirby Dach will miss the world junior hockey championship after suffering a wrist injury in a pre-tournament game against Russia on Wednesday night.
The Nationals acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Bell from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It's an absolutely loaded class of players for this year's world juniors, but these are the nine most intriguing ones to watch during the tournament.
Germany won't have nine players available for its first two games at the world junior hockey championship because of COVID-19 protocols.
It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.
James Harden should be able to return in time for the Rockets' new season opener on Saturday.
It took 16 weeks of NFL games for the first head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Titans linebacker Will Compton got a haircut and it's so awful that his teammates and even the team Twitter account roasted him.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, four MVPs, three All-Stars making their holiday debuts, two 17-time champions and a partridge in a pear tree. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
Which NHL offseason moves will affect your fantasy hockey drafts the most?
Quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant in practice for a second straight day and is on target to play Saturday after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury.Carr was given no injury status for the game against Miami on Saturday night, a sign he should be good to go against the Dolphins.“I’m not going to say anything other than I’m optimistic, but I’m not a mind reader,” coach Jon Gruden said Thursday. “I just know he had an injury that caused him to miss the game last week and I’m respectful of that. He’s a tough guy, man. But I’m optimistic he’ll be ready to go.”Carr injured his groin on a scramble in the first quarter last Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. He practiced on a limited basis Tuesday and then was a full participant the past two days.If for some reason Carr can’t play, Marcus Mariota is in position to make his first start for the Raiders. The No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in 2015 made his Las Vegas debut last week, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and a score in a 30-27 overtime loss.Carr has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two regular-season starts in seven seasons in the NFL. He broke his ankle in Week 16 in 2016, missing out on his only chance to appear in the playoffs, and missed only one game in 2017 after breaking a bone in his back.Carr even played an entire season with a sports hernia in college at Fresno State in 2012.Carr has thrown for 3,396 yards and 24 TDs and has a career-best 102 passer rating this season.“He’s showed a lot of good things. I’m not going to let the cat of the bag here,” Gruden said. “I’m going to make sure he is OK. I’m going to make sure physically, he has a chance to wake up in the morning, go through his rehab one more day, and do all the things he needs to do against one of the top defences that blitzes almost every play. So, we got to do what’s right. Mariota has also performed well, so like I said, we’ll have a quarterback under the centre.”NOTES: Nicholas Morrow went on the COVID-19 list a day after fellow LB Nick Kwiatkoski went on the list. S Erik Harris and DB Daryl Worley also are on the COVID-19 list. ... WR Henry Ruggs III returned to practice from the COVID-19 list and Gruden is hopeful he will play. ... S Johnathan Abram and CB Damon Arnette are expected to play after missing last week with concussions. ... DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is out and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) is questionable. ... Offensive co-ordinator Greg Olson should be back on the sideline after missing last week in COVID-19 quarantine. Secondary coach Jim O’Neil is out this week because of coronavirus protocols and secondary assistant Taver Johnson will assume his game-day role.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
"I've never missed a Christmas Day game, and I don't plan on missing one tomorrow."
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie forward Dylan Windler broke his left hand in the season opener, another unlucky medical setback for the promising player.The team said Thursday that Windler suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture (on his ring finger) when he took a hard fall in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. X-rays after the game were negative, but further tests revealed the fracture.Windler, who missed last season with a lower leg stress fracture he sustained before preseason training camp, will be re-evaluated in a week. The team said only that he will begin a rehab program and did not provide any timeline for his return.It's an unfortunate development for Windler, the former Belmont star taken with the No. 26 pick in 2019. Cleveland has high hopes for the 6-foot-6 shooter and exercised the third-year option on his contract before the opener.Windler was making a strong move to the basket and was in the air when he was hit by Charlotte's Gordon Hayward and crashed in the foul lane. Cavs centre Javale McGee covered his head after seeing Windler go down.Windler scored three points in nine minutes before getting hurt.The Cavs held on to beat the Hornets 121-114. They play at Detroit on Saturday before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
RENTON, Wash. — D.J. Reed might not have seen the field at all this season if Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider didn’t take a chance during the summer.By taking that flyer on a waiver claim and giving Reed time to get fully healthy following an injury, he has become an invaluable addition at cornerback for the Seahawks the second half of the season.“I’ll have a chip on my shoulder forever,” Reed said. “For real. It’s heavy.”Reed will likely start his fourth straight game Sunday when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams with a chance to wrap up Seattle’s first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory.Reed has been a revelation for the Seahawks and their improved defence in recent weeks. Injuries in the secondary have forced an expansion of Reed’s role from being an extra defensive back in passing situations and playing in the slot, to starting on the outside in recent weeks after Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flower ended up on injured reserve.So far, Reed has passed every test. Reed had his second interception of the season, recovered a fumble and had three passes defenced last week against Washington.“This is to John’s credit and the scouting department, finding the guy that could fit in and do something, and they had great vision to see how he could fit in,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’m really excited about how he’s playing.”Seattle is turning out the be the beneficiaries of a gamble that seemed to backfire on the San Francisco 49ers. Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the off-season and the 49ers opted to waive Reed in August with an injury designation with the thought he’d end up on their injured reserve list.Schneider and the Seahawks had other ideas. Seattle claimed Reed and placed him on the non-football injury list. He would miss the first half of the season, but Seattle deemed it a worthwhile risk, allowing the former fifth-round pick out of Kansas time to heal before seeing what he could add to their defensive backfield.“I’ll be telling myself sometimes, like, man, I wasn’t supposed to be playing this year. If nobody would have picked me up — it was the Bills, Texans, and the Seahawks — if they wouldn’t have shown interest, I’d be at home right now and nobody would know what I’m capable of,” Reed said. “But it’s crazy how God works because I knew I was capable of this.”Using Reed to play on the outside is somewhat out of character for the Seahawks. They have typically wanted taller cornerbacks with longer arms playing on the outside and used shorter, quicker cornerbacks playing in the slot.Reed is just 5-foot-9, but so far that hasn’t been an issue. And he’s very familiar with this week’s opponent having started and played every snap when the Seahawks played the Rams in Week 10.“He has really good instincts, and toughness, and smarts and all the rest,” Carroll said. “It just adds up to he is all over anybody he’s playing right now.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
The NHL believes all seven of its Canadian teams can start the season playing out of their home arenas. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions over the past 24 hours with provincial health authorities. "On the basis of our discussions (with provincial health authorities) in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season," Daly said. The league has been involved in discussions with the five provincial governments which have NHL teams to try to gain approval to play starting Jan. 13 during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL realigned its divisions for the 2021 season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21. TSN and Sportsnet have reported Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, sent a note to the league on Wednesday on behalf of the five provinces, asking for increased COVID-19 testing or a return to a scenario in which all teams would be in a secure zone in one city, like the league did in the post-season in Edmonton and Toronto last summer. The league released its schedule on Wednesday, with each team playing 56 games — down from the usual 82. The Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens, while the Edmonton Oilers are slated to face the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13 as part of a five-game schedule on opening night. The Winnipeg Jets open Jan. 14 against the visiting Calgary Flames, while the Oilers and Canucks meet again in Edmonton. The Ottawa Senators start their season Jan. 15 against visiting Toronto, the first of two games in as many days between the Ontario rivals in the nation's capital. Baseball-style series are common as the league attempts to reduce the travel. For example, the Canadiens and Senators each are scheduled to play three straight games in Vancouver in January. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — The football was zipping through the air as the New York Jets players and coaches held their breath on the sideline.All except for Adam Gase. He was watching Marcus Maye run stride for stride with Rams tight end Gerald Everett with the team's first victory of the season on the line.“When I saw that ball go up and I saw who it was,” the Jets coach recalled Thursday, “I was like, ‘We have as good a chance as we’ve ever had because that guy is on him.’”Maye turned to the ball, leaped with his back to Everett and swatted away Jared Goff's long throw on fourth-and-4 with 3:54 left — helping seal the Jets' surprising 23-20 win at Los Angeles last Sunday.“I just made a play on fourth down,” a humble Maye said after the game, "but it was definitely a group effort, a team effort.”The fourth-year safety has been making big plays all season, even while the Jets were off to an 0-13 start. Through it all, Maye has been one of the constant bright spots — and it was capped by him being selected the team's Curtis Martin MVP for the season, as voted on by the players.“It could've been anybody, but for them to choose me is definitely an honour," Maye said Thursday. "There have been a lot of ups and downs this year, but we all stuck together.”Maye was elected a team captain and has embraced the role of team leader this season, something that has become even more apparent since the trade of safety Jamal Adams to Seattle in the off-season. While Adams was very much a vocal presence on the field and in the locker room, Maye has been mostly a leader by example.And that has earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches.“He’s checked every box you can possibly check to win that award for us, for sure,” Gase said. “Whether you’re a player or coach — anybody in the organization — his leadership has been phenomenal since we got this thing going.”Maye made some headlines a few weeks ago when he was uncharacteristically critical of the play-calling by then-defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams, who dialed up an all-out blitz against Las Vegas with the Jets holding a late lead. The Raiders ended up scoring a touchdown on undrafted rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson. And Williams was fired the next day.Many of Maye's teammates applauded him for speaking his mind after such a brutal loss.Gase also pointed to Maye's ability to excel while moving back and forth between the free safety and strong safety spots because of several injuries to teammates.Maye's durability, flexibility and overall understanding of the defensive scheme have set him apart.“Guys have noticed the work that he has put in and the consistency in terms of his attitude that he's had all year," quarterback Sam Darnold said. “That's the biggest thing with him is there's never a bad day. And, if he does have a bad day, he's not going to let anyone know about it. His attitude won't show it.”Maye was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2017, a round after New York took Adams. The two formed one of the league's best safety combinations through their first three NFL seasons. Maye was often overshadowed by Adams, but has made even casual observers take notice this season. He had two sacks in the season opener at Buffalo, made a behind-the-back interception at Miami and had a one-handed tip pick against Seattle.And that was before that athletic play against Los Angeles.Maye’s rookie contract will expire at the end of the season, and general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets will have to make a big decision in the off-season. They could choose to pick up the fifth-year option on Maye’s deal, or sign him to an extension to ensure he doesn’t hit free agency — and potentially leave to sign elsewhere.“Any time that you have players that you like, not only as guys in locker room, but talent-wise as well, you want to keep them in the organization,” Gase said.Maye said there haven’t been any contract talks yet, but he would like to remain in New York. He’s focused on the final two games, first. And, perhaps making a few more MVP-like plays to help the Jets to another victory.“I'm a huge fan,” interim defensive co-ordinator Frank Bush said. “This guy's just gotten better and better and better. ... If you add more parts around him where he can be freed up to do some things, he could be even better."NOTES: CB Javelin Guidry (knee) didn't practice for the second straight day. ... WR Jeff Smith (shoulder) was limited. ... With ILB Harvey Langi on IR with a neck injury, Bush said Bryce Hager will fill in opposite Neville Hewitt.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
After missing the last six games with a foot injury, George Kittle will take the field on Saturday in Arizona.
If you were able to make it to your fantasy title game without George Kittle, the star tight end could give you a Week 16 boost. Scott Pianowski has your injury roundup.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills cut receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday in opening the possibility of receiver John Brown’s return after missing four games with an ankle injury.Kumerow’s release comes after scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass on his first and only catch in six games with the Bills in a 48-19 AFC East-clinching win at Denver on Saturday. He opened the season on Buffalo’s practice squad after spending the previous two-plus years with Green Bay.Kumerow became the 13th Bills player to catch a touchdown pass to match an NFL single-season record.Brown remains on injured reserve, but was designated to return to practice last week. He’s been limited to playing eight games because of knee and ankle injuries, and was placed on injured reserve following a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15.Buffalo (11-3) plays at New England (6-8) on Monday night.Receiver/returner Andre Roberts (back) and offensive tackle Daryl Williams (groin) were listed as limited in practice Thursday. The Bills are off on Friday before returning to practice Saturday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Riding high from their shocking victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.The Bengals (3-10-1) were 14-point underdogs and had lost five in a row before toppling playoff-bound Pittsburgh 27-17 in prime time to snap a streak of 11 straight losses to the Steelers.Now they’ll try to keep that momentum going as they look for their first road win against the struggling Texans (4-10), losers of three straight.“Monday night was just a huge moment for all of us and our spirits,” Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “It was what we needed, to say the least. To come away with a win against a division rival on prime time just shows the world and gives us the confidence that we can play anybody and do what we need to do to get wins.”Monday was Cincinnati’s first win since quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, sustained a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22. They got it behind the solid play of third-string QB Ryan Finley with Brandon Allen out with a knee injury.It’s unclear if Finley or Allen will start against Houston.“We will continue to see where the health is at before making those decisions, but I thought Ryan played a really tough, tough, gutsy effort on Monday night,” coach Zac Taylor said. “He took some big hits and was able to make some plays for us that helped us win that game.”Things are much different in Houston where the Texans are trying to regroup after a second heartbreaking loss to the Colts in three weeks. In the first game against the Colts on Dec. 6, Houston had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left with the ball at the Colts 2. But Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap from centre Nick Martin and Anthony Walker pounced on it to secure Indy’s 26-20 victory.Last week, the Texans had a chance to tie it with 19 seconds left when wide receiver Keke Coutee grabbed a pass from Watson, but Darius Leonard knocked the ball out before he could cross the goal line. And again, the Colts recovered the fumble and it sealed their 27-20 win.Interim coach Romeo Crennel was asked if he thought the last-minute loss to the Colts could bleed into this week and impact the team’s performance against the Bengals.“Only if we let the tough loss bring us down,” he said. “You can look at it two ways. We fought and we played hard and we came up short. What I tell them is you’ve got to keep fighting. If you keep fighting hard enough and long enough then you’ll be able to win some of those games that we’ve come up short in. That’s what we’re going to try to do for two weeks.”While there’s uncertainty at quarterback for the Bengals, the position is the most solid area of the team for the Texans where Watson has been one of the few bright spots in Houston’s dismal season.Watson, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this week, ranks second in the NFL with 4,134 yards passing and has thrown a career-high 27 touchdown passes. He threw for a season-high 373 yards on Sunday for his eighth 300-yard game this season and has thrown for 300 yards or more 18 times in his career, which ranks second in franchise history.NOT AGAINTaylor wasn’t excited about dealing with Houston defensive end J.J. Watt this week after facing his younger brother, Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt twice this season.“Yeah, I’m tired of seeing that name on the back of the jersey every week we play,” Taylor said.Taylor recalled his introduction to the elder Watt.“The first time I faced him was my first game in the NFL coaching for the Dolphins,” Taylor said. “We opened at Houston and I think he deflected five passes, three of them got picked off. That was my first, ‘Welcome to the NFL’ coaching moment. He’s a tremendous player and you have have to be aware of him at all times.”The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has defended seven passes, has five sacks, 12 tackles for losses and returned an interception for a touchdown this season.CLEMSON TIESBengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins is looking forward to catching up with Watson, a fellow former Clemson standout, after Sunday’s game. Higgins, who ranks third among rookies with 809 yards receiving, arrived at Clemson the year after Watson led the Tigers to a national title in the 2016 season.Higgins got his own title at Clemson when he helped the Tigers to another championship in the 2018 season. He said he’s talked to Watson a couple of times, but hopes to get a picture with the quarterback this weekend.“He went to Clemson, won a national championship for the first time in a long time,” Higgins said. “He’s definitely at the top of the mountain out there in Clemson.”PILING ’EM UPHouston inside linebacker Zach Cunningham ranks first in the NFL with 136 tackles and has three sacks this season. He and Tampa Bay’s Devin White are the only players in the NFL to have at least 130 tackles and three sacks this year.Cunningham is the second player in franchise history to have at least 80 tackles in each of his first four seasons and the fourth player to have 100 tackles in three straight seasons. He has seven games with 10 or more tackles this season to give him 19 in his career, which is tied for second most in team history.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKristie Rieken, The Associated Press