Tanner Bibee strikes out nine Rays

Tanner Bibee takes the mound against the Rays, striking out nine batters across six solid innings of work
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season Sunday, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some pickup suggestions to finish off Week 23.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.
Francis gave up a ninth-inning home run to end another no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.
Kraft's Patriots have won six Super Bowls since the Cowboys last reached the NFC title game.
Realignment has doubled and in some cases tripled conference travel for less visible sports than football.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position for Week 2 of the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.
Strong numbers across the board show that the NFL's loyal fans will follow the league wherever it broadcasts.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
The New York Yankees have added their top prospect for their September pennant run.
The PWHL teams will have a whole new look heading into their second season.
Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, during a 28-6 loss to the Vikings.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Week 1's Sunday action.
Ja'Marr Chase played in the Bengals' loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon despite failing to agree to a new contract with the organization during the offseason.