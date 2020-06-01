Tanker truck drives into Minneapolis protesters

It did not appear that any marchers were struck by the truck as it moved through the crowd on the westbound lanes of Interstate 35, honking. The freeway was closed to traffic at the time.

A Reuters witness said the truck driver was dragged out of the cab of his tractor-trailer rig and beaten by protesters before he was taken into custody by Minneapolis police. A Reuters photo showed him shirtless and covering his face as he stood next to a police officer.

"Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety said on Twitter. "The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn't appear any protesters were hit by the truck."