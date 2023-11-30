Tampa's tree canopy continues to decline, report shows
A healthy tree canopy comes with a lot of benefits and if Tampa's continues to shrink, it could negatively impact the city. Tree canopies provide shade and keep areas cool, which is especially important for the Tampa Bay area during the summer months. They also reduce air pollution, store carbon, and retain water during flooding. Brian Knox, the Senior Forestry Examiner for the city, said Tampa's tree canopy has been on the decline since 2011.