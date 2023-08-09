Tampa psychiatrist creates 'Emotional Vaccine' videos to help kids and parents

There is a new type of vaccine out there, but no shots are required. It’s a series of videos called Emotional Vaccines, created by a Tampa psychiatrist to help families with everyday challenges. Dr. Rahul Mehra, with the National Center for Performance Health, has made more than 200 videos, each three minutes long, covering 30 years of experience. “The term 'vaccines' means prevention; we do something now to mitigate something happening down the line,” said Mehra.