Tampa Pride and Diversity parade this weekend in Ybor City

Kyiv is calling on the West to widen sanctions on Russian television personalities, accusing them of espousing propaganda. Within Russian borders, the Kremlin is maintaining tight control over the airwaves, with media outlets pushing the narrative that the war in Ukraine is not only legitimate, but also a military success. Separately, the EU has banned Russian outlet RT and Kremlin-controlled Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc. For more, we're joined by Vladimir Slivyak, co-chair of the Russian environmental group Ecodefense and winner of the Alternative Nobel Prize. He told us that although it's "getting increasingly difficult" in Russia to obtain independent information about the war, some of it is still getting through to Russian citizens.