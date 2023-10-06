Tampa Police rescue 17-year-old from a human trafficker
Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Tampa Police rescued a 17-year-old girl. It is a small victory in the fight to protect our children. For every survivor, experts told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska, another victim is waiting to be saved. "I'm glad that she was recovered," Celeste Williams, a Youth Advocate with Redefining Refuge, told Paluska. "Unfortunately, I have to say this: this is a frequent part of my job. We have (victims) as young as twelve."