Tampa Police Chief: "Public menace" with AK-47 killed in shootout with officers

A man is dead after opening fire on multiple Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers Monday, the police chief says. Chief Lee Bercaw said the man, 33, was wanted after repeatedly stabbing the mother of his young children Monday afternoon. Bercaw said the woman, who's in critical condition at a local hospital, was stabbed in front of the children and left bleeding in the 2800 block of 35th Street. The man drove away with the children and dropped them off at his brother's house, Bercaw said. While at the home, he reportedly stole an AK-47 rifle that belonged to his brother.