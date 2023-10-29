Tampa officials give update on Ybor shooting
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, Mayor Jane Castor and State Attorney Suzy Lopez provide an update on the fatal shooting that took place in Ybor City early Sunday morning.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 were injured during Wednesday night's mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine
"If you're a lawyer, you know there's no crimes here," Liz Harrington falsely claimed during an interview on Lindell TV
Police display items seized during six searches as part of Project Bombard, which began in 2014. The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club and is likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)The RCMP says it has officially dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club, leaving Newfoundland and Labrador as likely the only province in the country without an active Hells Angels chapter.This comes after the latest round of Vi
The co-anchors of the "Saturday Night Live" news segment scorched Trump and his family amid the former president's legal battles.
Former President Trump again attacked the New York judge presiding over his civil fraud trial, calling him a “nut job” for ruling that his daughter Ivanka Trump must testify in the case. In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump called the judge “Trump hating,” and “unhinged.” “I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at…
A mother in Pavia, Italy, said that her grown sons have not contributed money or helped to maintain the household, according to the complaint
New York State Police have released the names of the three Buffalo Sewer Authority employees shot Thursday morning while in a city vehicle on the I-190 South.
As the first from his Muslim village to volunteer for the Israeli army, life was not easy for Fadel Faour, who now finds himself on the front line of the Gaza war.
Oleg Tsaryov, 53, is a former Ukrainian lawmaker and was thought to be in line to lead a puppet government for Vladimir Putin in Kyiv.
WASHINGTON — A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities. On the second day of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, delegates debated the language of a draft resolution calling for a "truce" to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip and trapped civilians to escape. But the resolution, introduced by the UN's
Scott Eisen/Getty ImagesDonald Trump is sticking by widely panned comments he made earlier this month in praise of the terrorist group Hezbollah, posting in full to Truth Social an article written in his defense. “You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart,” Trump said of the militant organization during an event at West Palm Beach, immediately drawing fire from the likes of Ron DeSantis and the Biden administration. Trump seemingly doubled down on his remarks Friday, reposting an
CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks with former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen as he describes his experience testifying against his former boss in the New York civil fraud trial.
On Friday, CNN was part of a small group of journalists in the United States shown a graphic video of the brutal October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr knocked former President Trump’s verbal skills in Friday comments. “His verbal skills are limited,” Barr said at an event at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. When asked if the former President was “losing it” by CBS correspondent Jan Crawford, Barr said Trump is “not very disciplined with…
“Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally,” the Oscar winner writes on Instagram The post Angelina Jolie Says Hamas Terrorist Attacks in Israel ‘Cannot Justify the Innocent Lives Lost’ in Gaza appeared first on TheWrap.
Ivanka Trump was her dad's top loan negotiator, winning $400M from Deutsche Bank that NY officials say was secured through Donald Trump's fuzzy math.
When arguing Israel’s case, including the legitimacy and indeed moral rectitude of its present attempts to annihilate Hamas, my opponents often throw at me what they imagine to be authoritative arguments against the Jewish state. These almost always begin with a reference to “international law violations”.
An argument escalated into shootout at a house party, police said.
The search of a Calgary family's missing dog has ended tragically.Rosco, a three-year-old German Shepherd, was inside a truck parked outside a residence in the southwest neighbourhood of Lakeview when the vehicle was stolen on Wednesday morning. Calgary police have been investigating the incident since that day. The owners were offering a $5,000 reward for Rosco's safe return, but on Thursday evening someone who was passing by on Stoney Trail found Rosco injured after he had been hit by a car.Th
House Speaker Mike Johnson said a subpoena for Hunter Biden could be "overdue" in House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.