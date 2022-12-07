Tampa man pleads guilty to murder of two men in December 2003
Steven Lorenzo changed his plea to guilty to the murder and dismemberment of two men he and his accomplice, Scott Schweickert, killed in December 2003. The details of the murders of Jason Galehouse, 26, and Michael Waccholtz, shocked the area when they happened. According to authorities and court testimony, he and Schweickert tortured, drugged, raped, and murdered the two victims after leaving a Tampa nightclub on two separate occasions in December 2003.