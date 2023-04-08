Tampa LGBTQ community concerned about new bill aimed at "protecting kids"

For Tampa Pride President Carrie West, underneath the fanfare and fun of the yearly Pride festivities is a deeper meaning. "This is an opportunity to just be who you are," he said, "That's so important to find out that there's a whole world out there that really cares about you and that you are normal." But it's an environment that West told ABC Action News he now fears is in jeopardy because of a new bill working its way through the state legislature.