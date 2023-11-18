Advertisement

Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Institute paces nation in organ transplants in October

WFTS-Tampa

Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Institute performed the most organ transplants of any other hospital in the country with 86 organs transplanted in the month of October. It's a process New Port Richey resident, Dennis Prater, is familiar with. After years of dealing with heart issues, Prater needed a transplant. “My doctor referred me to Tampa General Hospital knowing that my heart was not going to last a whole lot longer,” Dennis Prater explained.