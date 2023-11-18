Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Institute paces nation in organ transplants in October

Evening Standard

Good health isn’t just about the here and now, and while you can’t undo the effects of the years that have already gone by, you can take steps to safeguard your wellbeing in order to improve your life expectancy.In stark contrast to countries like Japan, Sweden and Iceland, which have a stellar longevity picture, the UK has one of the worst life expectancies among rich nations. Chronic disease such as cardiovascular problems and diabetes are still on the rise, while once overlooked conditions like stress and other mental health issues continue to impact lifespan for the worse.