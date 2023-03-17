Tampa fire and police departments fail to deliver safety plans to city council

Sky News

A study into an artificial sweetener commonly used in hot drinks and found in diet soft drinks has uncovered an "unexpected effect on the immune system", scientists say. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found that consuming a high amount of sucralose lowers activation of T cells - a type of white blood cell - in mice. If the sweetener is found to have similar effects in humans, it could be used to treat people with autoimmune disorders, including conditions like type 1 diabetes.