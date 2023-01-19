Tampa City Council votes to override four mayoral vetoes regarding charter amendments
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3CXsO5K On Thursday, Tampa City Council voted to override four of Mayor Jane Castor's vetoes on their decision to place amendments to the city’s charter in the hands of voters. It was an hours-long, often heated debate during Thursday's city council meeting. Taylor Cook with Tampa Bay Community Action Committee was there for the long haul. “It’s about what the people get to vote on and have a say in,” said Cook.