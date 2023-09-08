Tampa City Council looking to create public safety 'master plan'

On Wednesday, September 13, the Tampa City Council will have to cut $45 million out of Mayor Jane Castor's proposed $1.9 billion budget for 2024—after voting down a proposed millage rate hike. But Thursday, the council made clear that they'd like to be mindful of how much of that is connected to public safety spending. "When we say we're not gonna cut public safety, if we're talking about what was previously allocated, sure. But then there was money that was allocated that with the addition of the budget that we have to make up for if we want to keep that," said Luis Viera.