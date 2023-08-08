Tampa Bay school bus drivers practice routes for first day amid driver shortage
Kids will get up early to catch the bus and head to school in just a few days. Hillsborough County School bus drivers are practicing their routes before day one to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. As the new school year inches closer, Alicia Caridi is readying her kids for a new experience: riding the bus. "They’re excited for the bus too because they'll meet some friends at the bus stop, so it'll be an automatic kind of neighborhood group that’ll enter the school together,” said Caridi.