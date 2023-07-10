Tampa Bay Rays' Arozarena to face close friend Garcia in HR Derby

Close friends and friendly rivals. This is somewhat of a dream match-up for Randy Arozarena. The Tampa Bay Rays’ all-star outfielder will square off against Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia in the first round of Monday night's Home Run Derby in Seattle. “I feel very happy to compete with him,” Arozarena said via interpreter Manny Navarro. “He’s the godfather to my daughter. We’re really good friends. We talk to each other a lot. We give each other a lot of advice.”