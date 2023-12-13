Tampa Bay prepares for Volleyball Final Four

It's been a while, but the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championship is back at Amalie Arena for the first time since 2009. Once again, Tampa Bay gets to show why it's one of the best host cities in the country. "This is 14 years in the making. We could not be more excited," said Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins. "We’ve got four great teams, four great fan bases that are all descending upon our community. And we’re pumped." Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Wisconsin will battle it out for college volleyball's biggest prize. All four teams got a pleasant surprise when they arrived at Tampa International Airport. The Commission welcomed them with musicians and a red carpet lined by dozens of ecstatic local youth volleyball players.