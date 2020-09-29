Tampa Bay Hockey Fans Light Up Amalie Arena During Stanley Cup Celebrations

Raucous hockey fans celebrated at the Amalie Arena on Monday, September 28, after the Tampa Bay Lightning sealed their first Stanley Cup title since 2004.

Hundreds of fans gathered inside the arena and on Thunder Alley, the street outside the arena, to celebrate.

This video shows fans celebrating the final whistle inside Amalie Arena.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be postponed in March, with games resuming in June.

The National Hockey League playoff games were hosted by the Canadian “bubble cities” of Edmonton and Toronto without fans in the stadiums.

A 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night sealed the Lightning’s 4-2 series win. Credit: frauminator via Storyful