Tallest fresh Christmas tree in Arizona ready to be lifted into place in Anthem
This year's tree, which will be decorated and displayed at Outlets at Anthem, is 70 feet tall and 20 feet wide. It came from the California/Oregon border.
CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h
CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.
When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,
One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.
The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau
PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e
A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo
On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th
Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year. Stolarz finished with 39 saves to improve to 6-1 against the Sharks in his career. Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim. Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano and Max Comtois