'If he talks too much, it will not be good for him': Democrats on Trump charges
Democrats in Palm Beach County are watching the development of the criminal charges against Donald Trump.
Right-wing media is claiming that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter worked on the Biden-Harris campaign
Marjorie Taylor Greene had to leave the Trump arraignment rally after she was drowned out by counter-protesters. During her chaotic arrival in New York on Tuesday, there appeared to be more members of the media than protesters present. Ms Greene was joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled congressman George Santos, who made a brief appearance at the rally before departing after being mobbed by the media.
Mr Trump’s Secret Service agents and attorney may have to testify in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
As Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, a separate federal court ruled the actress owed the former president for legal fees
Finland joining NATO marks one of the most significant geopolitical consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to date.
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
One of Donald Trump's chief supporters accused Democrats of being a "party of violence" and was forced to flee her own protest as the scene outside the Manhattan court descended into chaos.
Vladimir Putin has fired one of the top generals leading Russia's forces in Ukraine, after an attack on the eastern town of Vuhledar ended with dozens of tanks being destroyed.
ReutersNew York City Mayor Eric Adams called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other protesters to “behave” as they descend upon the city for President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.Greene, a Trump fanatic, declared over the weekend her intentions to come to New York City and protest outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump is arraigned on federal charges on Tuesday. The Georgia Republican said specifically she’ll be joining the NYC GOP outside the courthouse, where hundreds are
As the Russian military leadership continues to flounder in the field, it is now crystal clear that, in invading Ukraine, they were totally unaware of the strategic intentions of the Kremlin. A massive deception by their political leaders was pulled over the eyes of the young Russian soldiers who believed they were entering the country as liberators. No wonder the UK Ministry of Defence now reports issues with heavy drinking among them.
“George, did you get a law degree in the last two weeks that we don’t know about?” a heckler shouted at the congressman
From the comfort of his Midtown hotel room, Donald Trump posted to his social media followers on Tuesday morning that the case against him was a politically motivated witch hunt. It was a clear injustice, he wrote, defiantly, “THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!"
Trump's indictment has been unsealed and includes 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Read the full text of the New York indictment.
The Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist stirred controversy over the respected program profiling her
When Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to an adult-film star, prosecutors made the case that it was part of an attempt to conceal a conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election.
STORY: The failure of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin to secure re-election over the weekend will end the rule of a woman who is one of the world's youngest leaders, and is seen as a role model for progressive millennials with fans around the world. But who faced sharp criticism at home over government spending and partying in her personal life.Marin conceded defeat on Sunday (April 2) in the parliamentary election, as the opposition right-wing National Coalition Party, or NCP, claimed victory. It was a tight contest, and now the NCP will get the first shot at creating a coalition government.Marin became the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019 aged 34. But until now, she'd never faced an election as leader, having taken over the top job after Antti Rinne resigned months after leading her Social Democrats to victory in 2019.And while she remains very popular among many Finns, particularly young moderates, her critics and some conservatives decried what they perceived as lavish spending on pensions and education they see as not frugal enough.One of her legacies will be Finland's joining of the NATO alliance, which is expected to happen soon. She pushed for membership as the Ukraine war progressed.The leader of the NCP, Petteri Orpo, accused Marin of eroding Finland's economic resilience at a time when Europe's energy crisis, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine, has hit the country hard and the cost of living has increased.This is 26-year-old voter Maija Simoska."I think it's the challenging couple of years we have behind us now, I guess people want to see change of any sort and that might explain the result maybe a little bit."Images of Marin partying were also splashed on newspapers across Europe, further antagonizing opponents.And for some, Marin's rock star status distracted from her politics.As Anna Puhkka puts it:"It's a democracy, it's not a one person leading the way and only saying what we'll do."
Are we seeing the beginning of a Night of the Long Knives in Russia? In the summer of 1934, Hitler ordered the murder of leaders of the SA, a Nazi private militia that was running out of control and threatening his power. The apparent assassination of Maksim Fomin, aka Vladlen Tartarsky – a vocal pro-war critic of the Kremlin’s handling of the invasion of Ukraine and cheerleader for the Wagner Group of mercenaries – has been interpreted by some as a shot across the bows of Wagner’s leader Yevgen
Kevin McCarthy has voiced support for former President Trump, who has been indicted. But in the House speaker's Bakersfield district, reaction is more nuanced.
A Ukrainian soldier told Military Times the need for snipers in Bakhmut has dropped as the battle relies heavily on artillery and regular infantry.
Finland has gone from neutral to Nato member in 30 years and Sweden could be set to follow.