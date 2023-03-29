Talking to kids about school shootings

ABC News

The shooter who attacked students and teachers at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday was identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who law enforcement said may have once attended the school. A police spokesperson told ABC News that Hale was assigned female at birth, and pointed to a social media account linked to Hale that included use of the pronouns he/him. In a brief phone interview with ABC News, Hale's mother, Norma Hale, said, "It is very, very difficult right now" for the family, before asking for privacy.