Talking to kids about school shootings
How you address conversations involving tragedy with your children and knowing the signs of stress are important.
Why do shooters target schools? In part because shootings of children draw significant attention, experts said.
‘A six-year-old girl can go to school every day with armed guards, but second graders can’t learn about it?’ Ric Davis says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s restrictive education policies and push for “parental rights” have resulted in multiple books being banned from public schools. This month, fallout ensued when a civil rights film was pulled for review and a principal was forced out over a piece of classical art.
Iroquois High School students disciplined for allegedly attacking school bus driver
"We are losing our way," pleaded Niecy Nash in a TikTok video, reacting to Monday's school shooting in Nashville that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults
A school head described as a saint and two other members of staff are among the fatalities.
Superintendent Catty Moore says $16 an hour is not a living wage for Wake County school employees.
Tractor-trailer crashes into school bus in Portland
Republicans introduced a resolution to overturn student-debt cancellation. It could attract some Democratic support, but faces a tough road ahead.
An alarm blared and lights flashed as a heavily armed assailant stalked the hallways of The Covenant School. Surveillance footage of the shooting Monday at the private Christian school in Nashville showed many familiar security measures, including the double set of locked glass doors the killer shot their way through before fatally shooting three children and three school employees. “It’s just next to impossible to stop someone” coming through that door with a high-powered weapon, said George Grant, a leader with the Nashville Presbytery, which is connected with the school.
The professor called it “admirable to kill a racist, homophobic or transphobic speaker.”
No one was injured and the weapon was secured by district security officers.
The shooter who attacked students and teachers at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday was identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who law enforcement said may have once attended the school. A police spokesperson told ABC News that Hale was assigned female at birth, and pointed to a social media account linked to Hale that included use of the pronouns he/him. In a brief phone interview with ABC News, Hale's mother, Norma Hale, said, "It is very, very difficult right now" for the family, before asking for privacy.
A school district in Waukesha, Wisconsin, banned first-grades from performing Miley Cyrus and Dolly Porton's song "Rainbowland" at their spring concert.
3 children and 3 school staff members were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville. Police said the suspect was a 28-year-old former student.
The Clarissa Explains It All actress says she and her husband were headed to parent conferences for their own children when they saw a class of kindergarteners "trying to escape."
AL-AZZA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. Palestinian public schools in the West Bank have been closed since Feb. 5 in one of the longest teachers’ strikes in recent memory against the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority. Teachers’ demands for a pay raise have escalated into a protest movement that has vexed the increasingly autocratic Palestinian self-rule government as it plunges deeper into an economic crisis.
A near 70-year debate in Texas continues to heat up: Is the choice school vouchers give parents a good thing, or is it a poison pill for rural schools?
(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans are attempting to overturn President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program by deploying a procedural tactic that allows them to avert a filibuster and pass it by a simple majority. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Towar
Parents and students have grown increasingly divided over the dress code and professionalism of Halton District School Board (HDSB) teachers. The concern started with an incident concerning a transgender teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who wore large prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples causing an uproar among parents on the lack of professionalism. The incident received international attention with students and concerned members of the community using social media to express the