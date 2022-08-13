Taliban Violently Ends Women's Rights Protest in Kabul

A women’s rights demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, was violently dispersed on Saturday, August 13, as the Taliban fired their weapons into the air and detained protesters and journalists, according to organizers and Afghan news reports.

TOLO News and Pajhwok News Agency reported that a number of women chanted the slogan “bread, work and freedom” as they called on the caretaker government to guarantee greater freedoms for women.

Footage provided to Storyful by Hoda Khamosh, a leading women’s rights activist in Afghanistan, shows the group fleeing for shelter amid heavy gunfire.

“He shoot on us. They shoot on us,” someone says in the background.

Khamosh said several protesters and journalists were captured by the Taliban and one journalist was beaten as they tried to report on the protest.

Women’s rights have deteriorated since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. In May, the Taliban announced that all women must cover their faces in public and should only leave their homes in cases of necessity. Credit: Hoda Khamosh via Storyful