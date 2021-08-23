Taliban has held promises 'so far' -Biden

Asked whether he would support Britain's push for sanctions if the Taliban committed abuses, Biden said, "The answer is yes. It depends on the conduct."

Biden underscored that so far the Taliban has not taken action against the United States, while saying, "I don't trust anybody."

Taliban militants seized control of Kabul last weekend in an upheaval that sent civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.