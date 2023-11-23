Talen Horton-Tucker with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Portland Trail Blazers
TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. “Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd late in the first half. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a t
Tim Peel, the former NHL ref whose career ended early over a hot-mic incident in 2021, got into it with some prominent hockey media figures this week.
Jason Kelce was quick to offer his brother an invite to "make a quick trip" to Pennsylvania for the holiday after Travis revealed he'll be solo
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Though the future Hall of Famer seems to be coming to terms with life after hockey, there’s "a big part" of him that wishes he was still lacing them up.
Britain will take on Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.
The 38-year-old signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August.
Drew Brees revealed Tuesday that, just three years after retiring from the NFL, he is no longer able to throw with his right arm.
American Thanksgiving is a milestone on the NHL calendar that goes a long way in determining whether or not a team will make the playoffs.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions for many years were a team people had to watch on Thanksgiving. Detroit was so bad for so long that some started clamoring for the franchise to lose its traditional place on the holiday. Suddenly, the Lions are a team NFL fans outside the Motor City want to see. “We’re getting networks asking for the Lions,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit before attending Detroit's last game at Ford Field. “I think a lot of that goes back t
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul's return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster. The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster's officiating for years. The 38-year-old Paul — playing in Phoenix for the first time since being traded from the Suns during the offseason — was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter afte
Patrik Laine's Blue Jackets sit last in the Eastern Conference and are riding a nine-game losing streak.
The Canadian men's national soccer team missed their place at the 2024 Copa America with a loss to Jamaica.
TORONTO — A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. Canada lost 3-2 on the night with Jamaica winning the series on the away goals rule with the aggregate score knotted at 4-4. A win and Canada would have earned a berth in the Nations League final four and, more importantly, a berth in next year's Copa America. Now the Canadi