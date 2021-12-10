Talen Horton-Tucker with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press
Canadian Kyle Hiebert, a senior defender at Missouri State, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches' NCAA Division I first-team all-American squad for the second straight year The 24-year-old from La Salle, Man., anchored a Missouri State backline that helped the Bears to their third straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. He appeared in all 19 games, including 18 starts, and recorded a team-high 1,625 minutes this season while adding a career-high three goals. Missouri Sta