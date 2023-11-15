Talen Horton-Tucker with a 2 Pt vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Grizzlies beating the new-look Clippers.
The Raptors pulled off the fourth-biggest comeback in franchise history on Monday night, and Siakam was a massive reason why.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Golden State Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed when Golden State's Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind wi
Through 10 games, Victor Wembanyama averages 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. The Spurs have measured expectations. It’s a wise approach.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum took some time out after his 35-point outburst against the New York Knicks on Monday night to congratulate his father, Justin, on his recent promotion to interim head coach of the Australian National Basketball League team Illawarra. “I’m extremely happy for him and proud of him,” Tatum said. “It’s a big step. I know he’s trying to build his resume, his coaching career.” Justin Tatum was a high school state champion as a player who led Saint Lou
Williams wrote a good luck message in Miami Heat's locker room on Monday
If Cam Reddish can be the player the Lakers envision, he could do more than help them shape their identity. He could also save his career.
With the Heat short-handed early this season, guard Dru Smith has taken advantage of his opportunity to play extended minutes.
In a jovial mood after another 76ers’ win, Joel Embiid had to interject when he overheard a teammate praise Tyrese Maxey. “You don’t think I’m a leader,” a smiling Maxey called out from his nearby locker. The reigning NBA MVP, Embiid wasn’t even trying to keep a straight face as he teased Maxey.
Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic discusses the win vs. the Wizards, why Chris Boucher received the postgame chain and Gradey Dick's performance.
Indiana is setting quite a pace in the early going — which has meant plenty of scoring for both the Pacers and their opponents. Coach Rick Carlisle's team is averaging an NBA-best 126 points per game while allowing 123.1. Indiana ranks second in the league in pace behind only Washington. So far this entertaining style is paying off in the standings, where the Pacers are tied for third in the Eastern Conference at 6-4. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in scoring at 23.8 ppg, but six other Indiana
Coach Mike Brown and point guard De’Aaron Fox believe Keegan Murray could be the versatile defensive stopper the Sacramento Kings need.
The Pelicans are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as Williamson and fellow star Brandon Ingram struggle to co-exist on the floor.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 15 assists, and Obi Toppin chipped in 27 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the 76ers 132-126 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night and snapped Philadelphia's eight-game winning streak. The Pacers took the upper hand in the tourney's East Group A standings, improving to 2-0 in pool play. The Sixers slipped to 1-1. Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, whose bench outscored Philadelphia's 33-6. Joel Embiid scored 39 poin
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league is looking to further expand to cities in...
Anthony Davis steadies the ship in the fourth quarter, and four other takeaways from the Lakers' 116-110 victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 39 points and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 111-107 on Monday night. Siakam sparked Toronto’s comeback with 22 points in the third quarter. He finished with 11 rebounds. Washington’s Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 34 points but turned the ball over out of bounds after Siakam’s late basket gave Toronto its first lead since the opening quarter. Washington led 107-95 with 5:47 left to play in the fou
Here’s the latest on De’Aaron Fox’s injury as the Sacramento Kings prepare to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses Pascal Siakam's mentality, the in-season tournament and how Toronto utilizes post-ups.
The Chicago Bulls are off to a poor start this season with a 4-6 record. They rank 20th in net rating with the 18th-best offensive rating and 20th-best defensive rating. ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI) doesn't seem to think they will get better ...