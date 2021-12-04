Talen Horton-Tucker with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 12/03/2021
Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 12/03/2021
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is finding new ways to surprise Raptors fans. The latest, his ability to make quick decisions, make shots at crucial times and demonstrate leadership with the variety of young players on Toronto.
Mark Scheifele had a hat trick to snap a personal seven-game goalless skid and lead the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson will be allowed to play on Sunday on the condition he passes a series of COVID tests.
Boston Celtics centre Enes Freedom is challenging NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility after a scary incident at his home last month, and is now out indefinitely for the Vikings.
The life story of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is headed to the big screen.
The CFL has walked back its COVID-19 protocols, allowing a chance for McLeod Bethel-Thompson to play on Sunday.
While it remains to be seen how the Montreal Canadiens' two-person approach to hockey operations will ultimately work, Jeff Gorton gave an idea of what the team is looking for.
Eugene and Dan Levy must be proud.
Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Trail Blazers fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey after an investigation into allegations that he created a toxic workplace.
Geoff Neal will still take on Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269.
Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.
Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.
Get a boost to your fantasy hoops lineups with our waiver wire recommendations heading into Week 8.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
Sergio Pettis had lost three rounds on Friday before pulling his KO out of nowhere.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak with a 118-96 victory on Friday night. The Warriors (19-3) limited the Suns (19-4) to a season low for scoring and slipped past Phoenix for the best record in the NBA. The Suns were within 83-74 following a dunk by JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter but never got closer. Gary Payto
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak with a 118-96 victory on Friday night. The Warriors (19-3) limited the Suns (19-4) to a season low for scoring and slipped past Phoenix for the best record in the NBA. The Suns were within 83-74 following a dunk by JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter but never got closer. Gary Payto
Devin Booker had to watch from the sidelines with a hamstring injury as the Suns' historic win streak came to an end.