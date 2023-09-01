Taking flight: Southgate girl helps raise funds for special needs swings in local park

Lilly Truel is not your average Girl Scout. Not only does she have pipes, but she also has a heart to serve the community. Lilly collects clothes for children in foster care and is fundraising to finish Southgate's dog park. But, last summer, Lilly learned her true passion when working as a camp counselor. "A lot of the time I was placed one-on-one with campers who used wheelchairs, and whenever we went on field trips to parks, they weren’t allowed to participate in any of the park fun, and I didn’t think that was fair," Lilly said.