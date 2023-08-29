'Taking everybody we possibly can': Florida hotel manager filling rooms with Hurricane evacuees

CBC

Jennifer Hartley, the Port of Corner Brook's business development manager, says going aboard cruise ships as part of her job never gets old. "It can be really deceptive looking at the ship from the outside. Then when you get inside, you say, 'Wow, it's so luxury," Hartley said aboard the Holland America Line's Zaandam on Monday."It's almost like … you've been transported in a completely different place. And then you walk out on deck, and you're like, 'Wow, we're still home.'"Festivities on Monda