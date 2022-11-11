Takeoff Memorial Service in Atlanta Honors Slain Rapper

People gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, November 11, for the memorial service of rapper Takeoff, social media posts showed.

The rapper, who was only 28 years old, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, November 1, according to reports.

The State Farm Arena hosted the sold-out event, which they called a “Celebration of Life” for the musician, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball.

Video posted by Instagram user @queenteelive on Friday shows the arena before the memorial in Atlanta. Credit: @queenteelive via Storyful