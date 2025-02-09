Taj Gibson with the big dunk

The spread has stayed steady in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs are going for the first three-peat in NFL history in Kelce's 12th season in the NFL.
Luka Doncic isn't getting his big man upgrade.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our position preview series with the shortstops.
The joke going around is this is the closest Khan and the Jags will get to a Super Bowl.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
There's just one game left in the 2024 NFL season. Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up his best plays.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.
Mitchell's dunk over Kristaps Porzingis failed to set the tone for the Cavaliers, who fell at home to the Celtics.