Taj Bradley strikes out five
Taj Bradley allows two runs (one earned) and strikes out five batters across six innings in his start against the Rangers
Taj Bradley allows two runs (one earned) and strikes out five batters across six innings in his start against the Rangers
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.
In today's edition: The rarest of golf feats, USMNT in primetime, the 94th Greasy Pole Contest, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Vincent Goodwill and Sam Amick from The Athletic catch up on NBA free agency after the first day of movement, including Paul George leaving the Clippers to sign with the 76ers.
The U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team has long been the hardest team in the world to make.
Porter reached a plea deal in January and has since played basketball in Greece. He's back in the NBA after a one-year hiatus.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
The expansion team sits at the bottom of the NWSL table with 11 losses, but earned a well-fought draw against Portland the day before the firings.