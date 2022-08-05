Taiwan fishermen 'scared' after China drills

STORY: One unnamed fishermen interviewed by local media in the southern Pingtung County said he felt “scared” amidst the tense situation.

“So we’ve encountered this before, many times, but they wouldn’t do anything to us. Because we’re just doing our jobs. But this time round, the atmosphere is abnormal. There were a lot of Chinese warships over there.”

China has said the military exercises, which began on Thursday (August 4) - the day after Pelosi left Taiwan - and are set to end on Sunday (August 7), would be the largest conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait.

The exercises have involved live fire on the waters and in the airspace around the island.