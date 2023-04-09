Taiwan, China release military drill videos aimed at each other

STORY: Reuters could not independently verify where and when on Saturday China's drills were held in the released footage, which showed fighter jets taking off, missile launchers moving and navy ships sailing. The drill is a serious warning to the collusion between Taiwan independence forces and external forces, CCTV reported, citing a military spokesperson.

The three-day drills, announced the day after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned from the United States, had been widely expected after Beijing condemned her Wednesday (April 5) meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwan said it spotted 42 Chinese fighters crossing the median line that normally serves as an unofficial border between the two sides, as well as eight Chinese ships.

“We will be well-prepared and maintain solid combat readiness,” Taiwan's Defence Ministry said after China started conducting drills on Saturday.