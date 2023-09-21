Tailgating Tips | Morning Blend
Football is back -- and that means gearing up for tailgating and watch parties. Former NFL Pro Bowl player and TV analyst Ovie Mughelli joins us with the recipe for football fun!
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
There are nine NFL teams with unblemished records after two weeks, but not all of them should be looking ahead to the playoffs already.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed its latest list of candidates for the Class of 2024. Nine players are eligible for the first time.
The Fox News host fumbled her take on the alleged fatal beating of a New England Patriots fan.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday, saying he needs to tend to himself and his family. “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.” Williams' resignation comes just two games into his second season with the Bears. He missed last week's loss at Tampa Bay for what the team said were pe
The Prince and Princess of Wales discussed their love of sport on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
The Canadian clubs swapped assets on Tuesday after reports that Montreal was looking to move DeSmith given their crowded crease.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders stood up for Henry Blackburn on Tuesday after the Colorado State safety received death threats for a late hit that sent Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver. “That's absurd for people to be threatened,” the Colorado coach said at his weekly news conference. “I don’t mind getting death threats. I get them every week. But a kid, it’s not good. ... He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
Here's your heartwarming MMA story of the day, thanks to Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.
Baseball's pennant race is heating up as the top MLB teams push for the playoffs. Keep up with standings, clinching scenarios here.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
Here are the biggest storylines from the first day of NHL training camps.