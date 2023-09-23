Taijuan Walker picks off Narváez
Taijuan Walker picks off Omar Narváez at second base for the second out of the top of the 5th inning
Taijuan Walker picks off Omar Narváez at second base for the second out of the top of the 5th inning
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
With six of their final nine games against the Rays, the Blue Jays will need to fare well against their AL East rival to make the postseason.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has received multiple injections in his pitching arm in recent weeks and been shut down for the season, an online report said Thursday. Manoah, who was the team's Opening Day starter but struggled for most of the year, hasn't pitched in a game since Aug. 10. He was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo the next day. In a sourced story on Sportsnet, the website reported Manoah has seen several specialists in the last month and is continuing to meet with doctors "
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.
Max Verstappen, who was fined in Singapore, feels that every incident has to be judged individually by the stewards.