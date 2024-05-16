Taijuan Walker induces inning-ending double play
Whit Merrifield and Edmundo Sosa combine for a 4-6-3 double play to escape a jam in the top of the 2nd inning
The joint sports streaming service combining ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery programming will be called Venu Sports.
The Steelers' run game might flex some impressive muscles. Meanwhile, helping Jalen Hurts adjust to life without Jason Kelce will be among his new o.c's biggest tasks.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
Even without his Apple deal and his equity in Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is making more money than all but a few MLS teams.
Buck has not called a baseball game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.
The Cubs have weathered a barrage of injuries already this season, yet they sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central.
Bronny James is one of the biggest variables in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Knicks are a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.
What is the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning