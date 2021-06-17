Tahoe group takes the beach cleanup to new depths

Beach cleanups are popular ways to try to keep waterfronts worldwide clear of garbage. But what about the trash that makes it into the water? A non-profit in Lake Tahoe is diving into that problem. (June 17)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories